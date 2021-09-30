Advertisement

Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi

A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official said Thursday.(Gray News)
By Pat Peterson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK/Gray News) - A child was shot a Newton Elementary Thursday afternoon.

Newton Police Chief Randy Patrick confirmed to WTOK about 4:30 p.m. that it was an accidental discharge from another student’s backpack.

Newton County Sheriff Joedy Pennington confirmed the shooting, saying the child was airlifted to a trauma center in Jackson.

Pennington was not able to confirm any other details because it’s not his department’s investigation but stressed it is not an active shooter situation.

Newton Police Department and Newton City School District have not yet responded to requests for comment.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Operation Triple Beam-Wichita results in more than 1,000 arrests
Thousands gathered Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hartman Arena in Park City for the Funeral...
Thousands gather to honor Fr. Kapaun as remains transported to final resting place
Coronavirus in Kansas
Patients’ refusal of treatment creates new challenge for hospitals
KBI identifies teen who died in custody of Sedgwick County juvenile services
Support and prayers pour out for Ness City High School sophomore Bowen Hoss following a...
People across Midwest rally around injured Ness City HS football player

Latest News

JIAC
Sedgwick County sheriff's office lays out timeline in 17-year-old's in-custody death
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un addresses a ceremonial guard of honor during a welcoming...
North Korea says it has test-fired an anti-aircraft missile
generic
Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Ellis County
Breaking news.
Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown