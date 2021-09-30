Flu shots available at Sedgwick County Health Department beginning Oct. 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will begin administering flu shots Oct. 1.

The health department says the influenza vaccination (flu shot) continues to be the best way to protect you and your family from becoming ill with the flu.

SCHD offers flu shots at no cost to uninsured adults and children. There is no co-pay for children covered under the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid/KanCare (Aetna Better Health, Sunflower, or United Healthcare).

Flu shots are available by appointment only by calling 316-660-7300 for the following locations below:

SCHD Main Clinic Hours (2716 W. Central in Wichita):

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: Noon to 6:30 p.m.

Mobile Vaccination Clinic Hours in Sedgwick County:

Every Tuesday: Clifton location of the Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC), 1131 S. Clifton, Wichita, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3rd Tuesday of each month (beginning in November): Haysville Learning Center, 150 Stewart St, Haysville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., limited slots available

Every Wednesday: Main WIC location, 1900 E. 9th St. N., Wichita, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

2nd Thursday of each month (beginning in November): Derby Public Schools USD 260, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Road, Derby, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., limited slots available

SCHD advises children and adults with private medical insurance to visit one of the following locations for a flu shot: CVS, Dillon’s, Walgreens, Walmart, your primary care provider or a community health clinic.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.