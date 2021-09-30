Advertisement

Flu shots available at Sedgwick County Health Department beginning Oct. 1

FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in...
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in Mesquite, Texas. Amid all the focus on COVID-19 vaccinations, U.S. health experts have another plea: Don’t skip your flu shot. With U.S. schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu is likely to make a comeback.(Source: AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department (SCHD) will begin administering flu shots Oct. 1.

The health department says the influenza vaccination (flu shot) continues to be the best way to protect you and your family from becoming ill with the flu.

SCHD offers flu shots at no cost to uninsured adults and children. There is no co-pay for children covered under the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid/KanCare (Aetna Better Health, Sunflower, or United Healthcare).

Flu shots are available by appointment only by calling 316-660-7300 for the following locations below:

SCHD Main Clinic Hours (2716 W. Central in Wichita):

  • Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Thursday: Noon to 6:30 p.m.

Mobile Vaccination Clinic Hours in Sedgwick County:

  • Every Tuesday: Clifton location of the Women, Infants and Children Program (WIC), 1131 S. Clifton, Wichita, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 3rd Tuesday of each month (beginning in November): Haysville Learning Center, 150 Stewart St, Haysville, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., limited slots available
  • Every Wednesday: Main WIC location, 1900 E. 9th St. N., Wichita, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 2nd Thursday of each month (beginning in November): Derby Public Schools USD 260, 1550 E. Walnut Grove Road, Derby, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., limited slots available

SCHD advises children and adults with private medical insurance to visit one of the following locations for a flu shot: CVS, Dillon’s, Walgreens, Walmart, your primary care provider or a community health clinic.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Operation Triple Beam-Wichita results in more than 1,000 arrests
Thousands gathered Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hartman Arena in Park City for the Funeral...
Thousands gather to honor Fr. Kapaun as remains transported to final resting place
Coronavirus in Kansas
Patients’ refusal of treatment creates new challenge for hospitals
KBI identifies teen who died in custody of Sedgwick County juvenile services
Support and prayers pour out for Ness City High School sophomore Bowen Hoss following a...
People across Midwest rally around injured Ness City HS football player

Latest News

JIAC
Sedgwick County sheriff's office lays out timeline in 17-year-old's in-custody death
generic
Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Ellis County
KWCH Car Crash generic
4 killed in Greeley County crash
Neodesha Police arrested and booked Roger Mercado and Alejandro Salazar into the Wilson County...
82 pounds of meth uncovered during Kansas traffic stop