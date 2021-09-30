Advertisement

Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo, bottom. Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall covers Hyundai’s Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2017 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017.

Kia’s Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected. Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpret signals sent from a multi-function switch.

The Korean automaker says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will update the software at no cost to owners.

Hyundai will begin mailing notification letters to customers on Nov. 19, while letters will go to Kia owners starting Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Operation Triple Beam-Wichita results in more than 1,000 arrests
Thousands gathered Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hartman Arena in Park City for the Funeral...
Thousands gather to honor Fr. Kapaun as remains transported to final resting place
Coronavirus in Kansas
Patients’ refusal of treatment creates new challenge for hospitals
KBI identifies teen who died in custody of Sedgwick County juvenile services
Support and prayers pour out for Ness City High School sophomore Bowen Hoss following a...
People across Midwest rally around injured Ness City HS football player

Latest News

Newstalk: Pet Adoption Wednesday
Newstalk: Pet Adoption Wednesday
Newstalk: Salina Symphony
Newstalk: Salina Symphony
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Climate change disrupting fall foliage
Google Maps is introducing a new wildfire layer.
Google Maps adding new wildfire layer