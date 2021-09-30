Local activists call for transparency, answers into teen’s in-custody death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the Kansas Bureau of Investigation continues its investigation into a teen’s death following detainment at the Juvenile Intake Assessment Center in Wichita, local activists are encouraging support for the teen’s family and calling for transparency in that investigation.

Cedric, “CJ” Lofton died early Sunday morning. The KBI said he assaulted staff at the juvenile correctional facility while they tried to put him in a holding cell. A short time after the physical struggle, the agency said staff members observed that Lofton was unresponsive.

“It’s just a tragedy,” said Wichita Pastor Maurice Evans.

When Evans heard about Lofton’s death after being in law-enforcement custody, he knew he needed to take action. Evans and other local activists started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Lofton’s family’s expenses so that the teen’s family can take time to grieve. In less than a day, that campaign raised more than $1,200.

“I just can’t imagine. There’s no preparation for this, there’s no words,” Evans said.

He said he hopes the support from the community continues.

“The community has been showing up. They’re still sharing,” Evans said. “I’m glad they’re sharing. I hope (Lofton’s mother) gets $1 million. There’s no amount of money that can compensate what happened.”

Evans said in addition to support for Lofton’s family, he and other activists in the community want to see transparence in the investigation.

“Naturally, the community s also going to demand justice in regard to CJ. We need video released, we need to figure out exactly what happened. We need to know who’s responsible,” he said.

The KBI investigates all in-custody deaths unless an inmate is seeing a doctor regularly or dies of natural causes. In a Tuesday night news release, the agency provided further detail into what happened before Lofton died. As of Wednesday, the agency’s investigation continues as it waits on autopsy results to determine Lofton’s cause of death.

“Some people need to be held accountable,” Evans said. “This is a serious incident.”

