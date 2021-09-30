Advertisement

Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Ellis County

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said a Hays man died in an accidental shooting.

The sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Ronald Blackburn died on Monday after shooting himself in the leg.

He ran to a neighbors house for help and they called 911.

First responders performed CPR and put a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding. He later died at the hospital in hays.

