Man dies after accidentally shooting himself in Ellis County

HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said a Hays man died in an accidental shooting.

The sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Ronald Blackburn died on Monday after shooting himself in the leg.

He ran to a neighbors house for help and they called 911.

First responders performed CPR and put a tourniquet on his leg to stop the bleeding. He later died at the hospital in hays.

