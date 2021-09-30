Advertisement

Mild Friday, rain returns Friday night and Saturday

Highs in the low to mid 70s Friday
Rain returns Friday night and Saturday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that most of the state will get a break from the rain overnight and for most of the day Friday before one more round of rain returns heading into the start of the weekend.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day Friday. Afternoon high temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s with light winds.

A few showers will develop over southwest Kansas Friday evening with activity spreading into central and eastern Kansas later Friday night.

Showers and a few storms will continue throughout the day Saturday for central and eastern Kansas while the rain begins to diminish by midday for western Kansas.

The rain will come to an end statewide by Saturday evening. Additional rain amounts of a quarter to three-quarters of an inch will be possible for central and eastern Kansas with lower amounts over western Kansas.

High temperatures will remain in the 70s throughout the weekend as sunshine returns Sunday with similar conditions likely continuing through much of next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 75.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; a few showers late. Light winds. Low: 60.

Sat: High: 73  Cloudy; scattered showers and storms.

Sun: High: 77  Low: 57  Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 77  Low: 53  Sunny.

Tue: High: 74  Low: 52  Sunny.

Wed: High: 73  Low: 52  Sunny.

Thu: High: 75  Low: 53  Sunny to mostly sunny.

