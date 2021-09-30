Phillips County Deputy honored for life-saving heroics

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Phillips County Sheriff’s Deputy has earned top honors for his heroics. The Carnegie Hero Fund is awarding John Miner the Carnegie Medal. It’s a prestigious award given each year to heroes in the United States and Canada.

Last November, Miner, 39, stopped to assist two families who had pulled over on the highway in Long Island, Kan. after one of their vehicles experienced engine trouble. While Miner was helping, a semi rear-ended his patrol vehicle then hit two other cars.

The cars caught fire and Miner put himself in harm’s way, entering a burning vehicle to rescue a 2-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl. Miner used a pocketknife to cut the straps of the car seat and free the younger child. Neither child was injured, nor was anyone involved in the accident, but Miner suffered second- and third-degree burns to his leg that required skin-grafting surgery. He has since recovered.

Congratulations to John Miner, Sheriff’s Deputy in Phillipsburg, who was recently awarded the Carnegie Medal for saving 2 children from a burning vehicle - an extraordinary act of heroism. Thank you, John, for your service & commitment to your community.https://t.co/kjD6pqXjXS — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) September 29, 2021

