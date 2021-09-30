Advertisement

Postal Service changes could mean slower mail delivery

Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail...
Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country could see the pace of their mail delivery slow as early as Friday.

The United States Postal Service is implementing new service standards.

The changes include cuts to postal office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.

However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.

USPS also confirmed there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season beginning Oct. 3 and ending Dec. 26.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Operation Triple Beam-Wichita results in more than 1,000 arrests
Thousands gathered Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hartman Arena in Park City for the Funeral...
Thousands gather to honor Fr. Kapaun as remains transported to final resting place
Coronavirus in Kansas
Patients’ refusal of treatment creates new challenge for hospitals
KBI identifies teen who died in custody of Sedgwick County juvenile services
Support and prayers pour out for Ness City High School sophomore Bowen Hoss following a...
People across Midwest rally around injured Ness City HS football player

Latest News

Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting
Britney Spears' father suspended as her conservator
Climate change is affecting fall foliage.
Why climate change is making it harder to chase fall foliage
FILE - In this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, file photo, a patient receives an influenza vaccine in...
It’s flu vaccine time, even if you’ve had your COVID shots