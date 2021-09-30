Rare Fall Riverfest starts Thursday - here’s what you need to know

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Normally a nine-day event in the summer, Riverfest 2021 was split into two weekends this year. After a June weekend that included mostly participatory events, the second half of the festival runs Thursday through Sunday downtown. This week’s events will more closely resemble a traditional Riverfest, with concerts, a food court, fireworks and a downtown parade.

Buttons went on sale this month at local QuikTrip locations and cost $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6-12. You can also buy buttons at a red Button Box, which are located near festival entrances.

The downtown parade happens Oct. 1 from 6-7:30 p.m. To view the parade, enter the waiting line at the intersection of William and Market. Then head north from there in line, turn left at 3rd Street, left again at Main and view the parade entries for three blocks. The parade ends at Douglas.

Fireworks begin at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday following the Fritz and the Tantrums Concert, with viewing along the Arkansas River from Kellogg to 1st St. For information on street closings throughout the weekend, visit the Riverfest website.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.