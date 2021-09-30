Retired Kansas firefighter, founder of local ‘pink firetruck’ chapter dies of COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The community is mourning the death of retired Sedgwick County firefighter Richard Janne. Janne died Wednesday of COVID-19. He was 65.

Janne’s battle was supported by a GoFundMe, which mentioned last week that he had been hospitalized with double pneumonia and placed on a CPAP machine to control his oxygen levels.

“Richard is not one to ask for help, because he is usually the one providing it! I know he has helped many of you over the years, he has helped countless individuals, communities and served Sedgwick County proudly,” said the GoFundMe page, organized by Donnie Bean Jr. “It’s our turn to help Richard Janne!”

Janne and then-wife Nikki started Pink Heals Wichita chapter in 2010 to raise money and awareness for women with cancer. The GoFundMe page was organized to support Janne’s wife, Gaye, and had raised more than $3,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

We are sorry to have to announce that Richard Janne went peacefully to his Heavenly home today, Wednesday, September 29,... Posted by Wayne Janne on Wednesday, September 29, 2021

