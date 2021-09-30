Advertisement

Search for Brian Laundrie intensifies in Gabby Petito case

By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – Investigators are getting a clearer picture of Brian Laundrie’s movements after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby Petito.

And while the timeline is becoming clearer, the extent of his parents’ involvement is still in question.

“They had … 10 days to two weeks to plan how Brian was going to leave,” said Steve Moore, a former FBI special agent.

Before Petito’s family reported her missing, the Laundrie family stayed at a Florida campground between Sept. 6 and 8, about 75 miles from their North Port home.

“In my mind, the only thing that would explain the behaviors of the Laundrie family are people who are trying to protect and assist their son,” Moore said.

Before Gabby Petito's family reported her missing, the Laundrie family stayed at a Florida campground between Sept. 6 and 8, about 75 miles from their North Port home.(Source: CNN)

Though authorities have not explicitly connected Laundrie to Petito’s death, they are looking for him as part of a response to a federal arrest warrant accusing him of illegally using another person’s debit card.

On Sept. 4, Laundrie purchased a new cell phone, according to his family’s attorney.

Then 10 days later, his parents told authorities he was last seen leaving their home for a nature reserve.

It was on Sept. 19 that Petito’s remains were found. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Petito’s family and their attorney are pleading for Laundrie to do the right thing.

“Brian, we’re asking you to turn yourself in,” said Richard Stafford, a lawyer for the Petito family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

