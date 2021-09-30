Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office to address teen’s death in JIAC custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a press conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss the events leading to the death and subsequent KBI and Sheriff’s Office investigation of 17-year-old Cedric “CJ” Lofton of Wichita.

Lofton was briefly in the custody of the Sedgwick County Corrections Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) after being booked on Sept. 24 for four counts of battery on a law enforcement officer by the Wichita Police Department.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Lofton assaulted JIAC staff while in custody and was restrained. After he was restrained, Lofton became unresponsive and EMS was summoned. Lofton was transported to a local hospital and died on Sept. 26, 2021.

