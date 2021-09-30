Sept. 29 Eye on Agriculture Update:

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - While many farmers may be in the black this year due to higher commodity prices, increased input prices for next year are already putting a strain on pocketbooks.

Fertilizer prices have skyrocketed due to many black swan events like Hurricane Ida and production slowdowns in Europe and China. The Chinese government put a ban on exports of phosphate through June of next year to supply their own farmers. The impact is showing up in prices as China accounts for 1/3 of the world’s phosphate trade.

Also impacting those higher input prices is an increase in shipping costs and spiking energy prices. Natural gas has hit more than $60 per metric million British thermal unit. Experts at Louisiana State University say that could also be a factor of driving up costs for nitrogen even further.

The USDA has declared an emergency for grain exporters in southern Louisiana. An estimated $585 million in damage came from Hurricane Ida. Damage to timber makes up half the loss, 35 percent was damage to infrastructure, and crops and livestock were impacted, too. About 25 percent of the state’s sugarcane crop is projected to have lower yields.

Reno County commissioners have voted to put a temporary ban on wind development in the zoned areas of the county. The moratorium is in place until March 2022. The Hutch Post reports the commission plans to revisit the issue in December, after it has had time to get input from the public.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.