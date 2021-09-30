Advertisement

Thursday rain lets up this afternoon, returns Friday

Rain dominates the upcoming forecast
Rain dominates the upcoming forecast(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to our Thursday. Rain and thunder, heavy at times, will continue through midday before slowly coming to an end this afternoon. Most places will see up to an inch of rainfall and some minor flooding is possible in low-laying areas.

After a cloudy night with mostly dry conditions across Kansas, the next (weaker) storm system will arrive on Friday. While nothing heavy is expected, showers are possible to likely throughout the state tomorrow and Saturday before coming to an end by Sunday.

Unlike last week when our taste of fall was limited to a day or two, this next run of cooler weather could last a long time. Expect highs generally in the 70s through the weekend and most of next week

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers/storms until midday, otherwise cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 74.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon showers. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 75.

Sat: Low: 62. High: 74. Cloudy, occasional showers/storms.

Sun: Low: 57. High: 77. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 55. High: 78. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 54. High: 73. Sunny, cooler.

Wed: Low: 52. High: 74. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Operation Triple Beam-Wichita results in more than 1,000 arrests
Thousands gathered Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hartman Arena in Park City for the Funeral...
Thousands gather to honor Fr. Kapaun as remains transported to final resting place
Coronavirus in Kansas
Patients’ refusal of treatment creates new challenge for hospitals
KBI identifies teen who died in custody of Sedgwick County juvenile services
Support and prayers pour out for Ness City High School sophomore Bowen Hoss following a...
People across Midwest rally around injured Ness City HS football player

Latest News

Carnegie Medal awarded by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
Phillips County Deputy honored for life-saving heroics
Hays park
New park in Hays designed with emphasis on accessibility for people with disabilities
The Pink Stuff
Does It Work? The ‘Pink Stuff’
The Pink Stuff
DIW: The 'Pink Stuff'