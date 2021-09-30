Thursday rain lets up this afternoon, returns Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a stormy start to our Thursday. Rain and thunder, heavy at times, will continue through midday before slowly coming to an end this afternoon. Most places will see up to an inch of rainfall and some minor flooding is possible in low-laying areas.

After a cloudy night with mostly dry conditions across Kansas, the next (weaker) storm system will arrive on Friday. While nothing heavy is expected, showers are possible to likely throughout the state tomorrow and Saturday before coming to an end by Sunday.

Unlike last week when our taste of fall was limited to a day or two, this next run of cooler weather could last a long time. Expect highs generally in the 70s through the weekend and most of next week

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Showers/storms until midday, otherwise cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 74.

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon showers. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 75.

Sat: Low: 62. High: 74. Cloudy, occasional showers/storms.

Sun: Low: 57. High: 77. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 55. High: 78. Mostly sunny.

Tue: Low: 54. High: 73. Sunny, cooler.

Wed: Low: 52. High: 74. Mostly sunny.

