Traffic stop in Neodesha uncovers 82 pounds of methamphetamine

Neodesha Police arrested and booked Roger Mercado and Alejandro Salazar into the Wilson County Jail after officers discovered more than 82 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle they were in.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WILSON COUNTY (KWCH) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Neodesha Police Department and the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after they discovered over 82 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

The KBI says a Neodesha police officer stopped a vehicle Wednesday night, around 11:50 p.m., for speeding on a 2006 Chevy Silverado, at 400 Main St. in Neodesha. Probable cause was established to search the vehicle and more than 82 pounds of methamphetamine was uncover. The KBI says the methamphetamine has an approximate street value of $3.7 million.

The driver, Alejandro Salazar, 19, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of drug sale paraphernalia, and driving without a valid license. Roger Mercado, 19, from Garland, Texas, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, and possession of drug sale paraphernalia. He was a passenger in the pickup truck.

Both Salazar and Mercado were booked into the Wilson County Jail. Official charges are pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

