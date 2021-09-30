Advertisement

Weather forces Wichita Riverfest concerts indoors Thursday evening

Wichita Riverfest 2021 design
Wichita Riverfest 2021 design(Wichita Festivals, Inc.)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita River Festival is moving its Thursday evening headliner concerts indoors due to inclement weather.

Headliners Flatland Cavalry and Andrew McMahon will both play inside Century II Convention Hall.

Doors are set to open at 5:15 p.m. KatieJo will take the stage at 5:45 p.m. and The Cavves at 7 p.m. Flatland Cavalry will take the stage at 8:15 p.m. followed by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at 9:45 p.m. Riverfest said VIP tickets will be honored at the indoor VIP area.

Concert Update: Both Spirit Aerosystems presents Flatland Calvary AND Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness will be INDOORS tonight. Watch here for updates about show times and location.

Posted by Wichita River Festival on Thursday, September 30, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic
Operation Triple Beam-Wichita results in more than 1,000 arrests
Thousands gathered Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hartman Arena in Park City for the Funeral...
Thousands gather to honor Fr. Kapaun as remains transported to final resting place
Coronavirus in Kansas
Patients’ refusal of treatment creates new challenge for hospitals
KBI identifies teen who died in custody of Sedgwick County juvenile services
Support and prayers pour out for Ness City High School sophomore Bowen Hoss following a...
People across Midwest rally around injured Ness City HS football player

Latest News

Newstalk: 2021 Fall Parade of Homes
Newstalk: 2021 Fall Parade of Homes
Newstalk: Program Development Committee elections
Newstalk: Program Development Committee elections
Retired Wichita firefighter Richard Janne died Wednesday from COVID-19
Retired Kansas firefighter, founder of local ‘pink firetruck’ chapter dies of COVID-19
Sedgwick County Corrections Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC)
Sedgwick County Sheriff, DA: Investigation continues into teen’s in-custody death