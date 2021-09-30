Weather forces Wichita Riverfest concerts indoors Thursday evening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita River Festival is moving its Thursday evening headliner concerts indoors due to inclement weather.

Headliners Flatland Cavalry and Andrew McMahon will both play inside Century II Convention Hall.

Doors are set to open at 5:15 p.m. KatieJo will take the stage at 5:45 p.m. and The Cavves at 7 p.m. Flatland Cavalry will take the stage at 8:15 p.m. followed by Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at 9:45 p.m. Riverfest said VIP tickets will be honored at the indoor VIP area.

