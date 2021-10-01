Advertisement

Houston school says no students hurt in shooting

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston said Friday that one person was in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary said on Facebook that someone opened fire inside the school but that no students were hurt.

Authorities have not said whether any adults were hurt.

The shooting was reported at about 11:45 a.m.

YES Prep Southwest Secondary is one of a network of public charter schools across Houston. Grades six through 12 attend the school, according to its website.

