Man dead in shooting at E. Wichita hotel

Police confirm one person died in a shooting reported Thursday, Sept. 30 near Kellogg and Webb Rd., in SE Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police report one person found wounded at an extended stay hotel in east Wichita died from their injuries. Police responded to the reported shooting a little after 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, in the 9400 block of Corporate Hills Drive, near Kellogg and Webb Road.

Early in the investigation, police said investigators are looking at security camera footage from surrounding hotels as they try to identify a suspect in the case. Wichita Police Capt. Kevin Cochenderfer said the initial police response was to reports of a disturbance in side the hotel with possible gunshots heard.

When officers arrived, they went room to room until they found the source of the report. Inside the room, Capt. Cochenderfer said officers found a man wounded. That man, believed to be in his mid 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

As part of the investigation, Cochenderfer said police are going through license-plate reading cameras, as well as surveillance footage in the attempt to identify a suspect.

