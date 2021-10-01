Catholics pay respects at Father Kapaun’s tomb
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Catholics from across the country are visiting and paying respects at the tomb of Father Emil Kapaun.
The tomb is located inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, in downtown Wichita.
You can view the tomb before and after mass hours. For those hours, click here.
Group visits will begin on November 1. Additional details on visiting the tomb can be found by clicking here.
The church no longer needs additional volunteers at this time.
