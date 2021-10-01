Advertisement

Catholics pay respects at Father Kapaun’s tomb

Father Kapaun's tomb at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (Wichita, Kan.)
Father Kapaun's tomb at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception (Wichita, Kan.)(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Catholics from across the country are visiting and paying respects at the tomb of Father Emil Kapaun.

The tomb is located inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, in downtown Wichita.

You can view the tomb before and after mass hours. For those hours, click here.

Group visits will begin on November 1. Additional details on visiting the tomb can be found by clicking here.

The church no longer needs additional volunteers at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm one person died in a shooting reported Thursday, Sept. 30 near Kellogg and Webb...
Man killed in shooting at E. Wichita hotel
Sedgwick County Corrections Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC)
Sedgwick County Sheriff lays out timeline in 17-year-old’s in-custody death
Neodesha Police arrested and booked Roger Mercado and Alejandro Salazar into the Wilson County...
82 pounds of meth uncovered during Kansas traffic stop
Community remembers retired Sedgwick County firefighter Richard Janne
Retired Kansas firefighter, founder of local ‘pink firetruck’ chapter dies of COVID-19
Thousands gathered Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hartman Arena in Park City for the Funeral...
Thousands gather to honor Fr. Kapaun as remains transported to final resting place

Latest News

Newstalk: Classic restaurants of Wichita
Newstalk: Classic restaurants of Wichita
Learnin' with McKernan : Caring for houseplants in cooler temperatures
Learnin' with McKernan : Caring for houseplants in cooler temperatures
Law enforcement officers from several agencies surrounded a business in Park City Friday morning.
Several law enforcement agencies surround motel in Park City
KWCH Car Crash generic
Kansas man killed, 4 others injured in crash trying to avoid card box