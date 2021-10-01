Catholics pay respects at Father Kapaun’s tomb

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Catholics from across the country are visiting and paying respects at the tomb of Father Emil Kapaun.

The tomb is located inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, in downtown Wichita.

You can view the tomb before and after mass hours. For those hours, click here.

Coming up on @KWCH12 at 6pm, hear from people visiting the Cathedral in downtown Wichita to pay respects at the tomb of Father Emil Kapaun. #kwch12



To view Cathedral hours➡️ https://t.co/s4mZ2ZMyRj



Fr. Kapaun’s story➡️ https://t.co/srnqQPgv7x pic.twitter.com/QU8DsKfHZ0 — Lily Wu - KWCH (@KWCHLily) October 1, 2021

Group visits will begin on November 1. Additional details on visiting the tomb can be found by clicking here.

The church no longer needs additional volunteers at this time.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.