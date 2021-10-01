Dodge City Community College responds after deadly midair collision at Arizona airport

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City Community College (DCCC) said is it working with emergency responders in Arizona after a deadly midair collision Friday morning. DCCC operates its Flight Instructor Program at the Chandler Municipal Airport, in Chandler, Ariz. near where the crash occurred.

Local officials said around 9:30 a.m., a helicopter crashed and burned after colliding midair with a single-engine plane. Both occupants of the helicopter died. The plane landed safely at an airport, and its occupants did not need medical treatment. No one on the ground was hurt.

The college said Josh Thompson, the DC3 Director of Security and the head of the DC3 Critical Incident Response Plan, is on-site coordinating with local emergency responders. Details are still forthcoming as officials work to notify the families of those involved.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the pilots and their families,” said DCCC in a release on Friday.

