Gamers camp out at Wichita Best Buy ahead new release

Wichita gamers camped out overnight to be the first in line Friday morning to receive the...
Wichita gamers camped out overnight to be the first in line Friday morning to receive the coveted NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:19 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Customers camped outside overnight at the Best Buy at 21st and Rock in hopes of being the first to get a coveted graphics card.

PC builders have been trying to get their hands on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series since they debuted, but they are hard to keep in stock.

Best Buy is handing out vouchers for the graphic processing units starting at 7:30 a.m. Some people have been camping out since at least 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the Best Buy website, the east Wichita location is the only store in Kansas to participate in Friday’s restock.

