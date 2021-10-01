Gamers camp out at Wichita Best Buy ahead new release

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Customers camped outside overnight at the Best Buy at 21st and Rock in hopes of being the first to get a coveted graphics card.

PC builders have been trying to get their hands on the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series since they debuted, but they are hard to keep in stock.

Best Buy is handing out vouchers for the graphic processing units starting at 7:30 a.m. Some people have been camping out since at least 8:30 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the Best Buy website, the east Wichita location is the only store in Kansas to participate in Friday’s restock.

