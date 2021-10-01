Haunted houses, pumpkins patches, and more activities to do this fall
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The weather is cooler and the days are shorter as we get deeper into the season that brings Halloween. With leaves changing colors and soon to fall, haunted houses, pumpkin patches and other fall-time activities have arrived.
- Family Movie & Game Night - Hocus Pocus Friday, Oct. 8 | 7 pm | Naftzger Park
- Candy Crawl at Clapp Park Friday, Oct. 22 | 6-8 pm | Clapp Park
- Boos! & Bonfire Halloween Bash Friday, Oct. 29 | 7:30-9:30 pm | McAdams Park
- Field of Screams Kansas
- Wicked Island
- Marietta Farm
- Gourdman’s pumpkin patch
- Cedar Creek Farm & Pumpkin Patch
