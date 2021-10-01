Several law enforcement agencies surround motel in Park City

PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Law enforcement officers from several agencies have surrounded a motel in Park City.

Our photojournalist on the scene said armored vehicles are in the area along with officers who have shields out and their guns drawn. He said the focus appears to be on the Days Inn motel near Newton and Primrose in Park City.

The agencies on scene include SWAT, the Wichita Police Department, Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, Park City Police, the U.S. Marshals and at least three other agencies.

We’re waiting to learn what is behind the heavy police presence. Once we know more, we’ll update this story with the latest information.

