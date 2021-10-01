Advertisement

Here comes the rain again

next few days in Wichita
next few days in Wichita
By Jake Dunne
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says hopefully you kept the umbrella close by because rain will return tonight and last through Saturday. Before that takes place, get ready for a mostly cloudy day with near normal highs in the middle 70s.

While nothing heavy nor severe is expected on Saturday, it will be wet throughout the day making outdoor plans difficult. The rain comes to a halt tomorrow evening and Sunday looks much nicer with clearing skies and highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Next week looks nice! Temperatures during the day (70s) and at night (50s) will be near normal with lots of sunshine. However, late next week is starting to look warm, possibly hot as highs climb into the 80s (90s?).

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Wind: N/W 5-10. High: 77.

Tonight: Cloudy; showers arrive after midnight. Wind: Light. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Cloudy, occasional showers/storms. Wind: W/NW 5-10. High: 73.

Sun: Low: 57. High: 78. Decreasing clouds.

Mon: Low: 55. High: 82. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 54. High: 77. Sunny, cooler.

Wed: Low: 52. High: 75. Sunny.

Thu: Low: 53. High: 79. Mostly sunny.

