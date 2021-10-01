Advertisement

Kansas man killed, 4 others injured in crash trying to avoid card box

KWCH Car Crash generic
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - One man died and four other family members were hurt in a crash in Clay County on Thursday.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on 30th Road, about 8 miles north of Green, Kan.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2006 Dodge Durango, driven by 51-year-old Kevin Dettmer, of Randolph, Kan., swerved to avoid a cardboard box, overcorrected, struck a bridge pillar and came to rest on the south shoulder under the bridge.

Dettmer died in the crash. A 39-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy were taken to Ascension Via Christi St. Francis for treatment. Two other boys, ages 5 and 8, were treated for suspected injuries at the Clay County Hospital. KHP said no one was wearing safety restraints.

