Motion hearing Friday for woman accused in crash that injured Jenny Wood, killed mother, niece

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The woman accused of causing the crash that injured well-known Wichita musician Jenny Wood and killed her mother and niece will appear in court Friday morning.

Prosecutors say Mia Collins was fleeing from Wichita police in a stolen SUV when she allegedly caused the deadly crash in May of 2019. She is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, flee and elude, driving with a suspended license and possessing a controlled substance in connection with the case.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Friday’s hearing will be to discuss motions in Collins’ case including a motion to dismiss.

Collins is set to go to trial on Oct. 25. She is currently being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

