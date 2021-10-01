Advertisement

Motion hearing Friday for woman accused in crash that injured Jenny Wood, killed mother, niece

Mia Collins (Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office)
Mia Collins (Sedgwick Co. Sheriff's Office)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The woman accused of causing the crash that injured well-known Wichita musician Jenny Wood and killed her mother and niece will appear in court Friday morning.

Prosecutors say Mia Collins was fleeing from Wichita police in a stolen SUV when she allegedly caused the deadly crash in May of 2019. She is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, flee and elude, driving with a suspended license and possessing a controlled substance in connection with the case.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Friday’s hearing will be to discuss motions in Collins’ case including a motion to dismiss.

Collins is set to go to trial on Oct. 25. She is currently being held in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

