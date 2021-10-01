New public dashboard tracks COVID-19 cases in KS school districts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a new public dashboard that tracks rates of COVID-19 disease and vaccinations in the state’s school districts on the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) COVID-19 Resource Center.

“This dashboard will provide transparent, frequently updated information to help local health officials and school districts make informed, data-driven decisions to control the spread of COVID-19 among our students,” Gov. Kelly said. “My administration will continue working with our local partners and encouraging vaccinations among all eligible Kansans to beat this virus once and for all.”

The state said the dashboard includes all COVID-19 cases among school-aged children (ages 5-17) during the last 14 days. It does not necessarily indicate where a student was exposed or that transmission happened in a school setting. The state explained the dashboard also tracks cumulative vaccination rates among school-aged children. Currently, only those 12 and older are eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Cases and vaccinations among school-aged children are aggregated to school district boundaries by the home address of individual cases,” a news release from Kelly’s office said.

The state said the data doesn’t reflect exceptions for students who don’t attend their assigned school district.

“Sharing this information in an easy-to-understand format will help parents and families understand the risks for COVID-19 in their own school district, empowering them to make the best choices to keep their kids safe in school by wearing a mask, getting tested regularly, and getting vaccinated if eligible,” said Dr. Stephanie Kuhlmann, the Safer Classrooms Workgroup co-chair.

She said the school dashboard “provides a simple tool to help school districts keep track of what is happening locally and across Kansas.

“We will continue supporting our teachers and School Boards by providing timely, fact-based data so they can set strong policies to protect their kids, teachers, and staff,” she said.

The state said data on the dashboard, representing the last 14 days, will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

