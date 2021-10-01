One more round of rain tonight and Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that another round of rain is on the way to most of Kansas starting tonight and continuing into the day Saturday.

Showers will move in from Oklahoma overnight with rain spreading as far north as I-70 by daybreak Saturday. Activity will continue to move east throughout the day Saturday with rain ending for western Kansas by midday.

Showers and a few storms will continue over central and eastern Kansas through the morning and afternoon before coming to an end by evening with most of the rain moving east of the Flint Hills by 7 PM.

Additional rain amounts of up to a half inch will be possible mainly along and south of I-70. Northern Kansas will not get as much rain.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon will range from the low to mid 70s. Sunday will be a bit warmer as sunshine returns statewide with highs expected to reach the mid to upper 70s.

We will have several days of dry weather heading into next week with sunshine. Our first week of October looks mild with highs remaining in the upper 70s to near 80.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Turning cloudy; showers arrive after midnight. S/W 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: AM showers, then scattered PM storms. Wind: W 5-10. High: 73.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly clear. Wind: NW 5-10. Low: 55.

Sun: High: 77 Sunny.

Mon: High: 79 Low: 53 Sunny.

Tue: High: 77 Low: 54 Sunny.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 53 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 58 Mostly sunny and breezy.

