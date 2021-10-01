Advertisement

Texas man who refused mask arrested for restaurant stabbing

This undated photo provided by the League City (Texas) Police Department shows James Schulz Jr....
This undated photo provided by the League City (Texas) Police Department shows James Schulz Jr. Police in Texas arrested Schulz Jr. on Sept. Sept. 29, 2021, who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask.(League City Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a man who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocketknife after being told he needed to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack in the Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston, and authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr. shortly after the stabbing occurred.

Schulz was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

Jail records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The manager had three stab wounds and was treated and released from a hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm one person died in a shooting reported Thursday, Sept. 30 near Kellogg and Webb...
Man killed in shooting at E. Wichita hotel
Sedgwick County Corrections Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC)
Sedgwick County Sheriff lays out timeline in 17-year-old’s in-custody death
Neodesha Police arrested and booked Roger Mercado and Alejandro Salazar into the Wilson County...
82 pounds of meth uncovered during Kansas traffic stop
Community remembers retired Sedgwick County firefighter Richard Janne
Retired Kansas firefighter, founder of local ‘pink firetruck’ chapter dies of COVID-19
Thousands gathered Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Hartman Arena in Park City for the Funeral...
Thousands gather to honor Fr. Kapaun as remains transported to final resting place

Latest News

Running plays for Heights
Where's Shane? Running plays with Heights High School
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Lt. Jim Shane Sheriff Easter
Where's Shane? Heights High School - Picks with Sheriff Easter, Lt. Jim
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing