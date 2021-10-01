Where’s Shane? Heights High School for the Game of the Week
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL IS HERE!
Friday morning, I’ll be out at Heights High School gearing up for their big game against Andover and having some fun while we do it!
We’ll be hanging out with the cheer squad and dance team, checking in with the football team, and making some picks with Sheriff Easter and Lt. Jim!
And for everything you need when it comes to high school sports-- head on over to catchitkansas.com
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.