WSU Tech sees enrollment increase with expanded partnerships, training

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WSU Tech is among colleges and universities in Kansas seeing an increase in enrollment. This fall, the headcount shows enrollment growth of nearly five percent for WSU Tech, among the biggest jumps in the state.

WSU Tech reports three main reasons for its strong growth. These include high school enrollment increasing by 23 percent over last year, enrollment for business classes increasing after announcing the new partnership with the Wichita State University Barton School of Business, and increased enrollment in applied technology courses, including construction science and more hands-on skill trades.

London Kean, recovering from a layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is among new students at WSU Tech, enrolling last month.

“Building myself back up and coming into this program at WSU Tech has definitely been beneficial to myself and and the morality of working again,” Kean said.

In the overall headcount for the fall semester, WSU Tech saw a 4.9-percent increase over last year’s count.

“Our students are taking a little bit less credit hours, but we have more students here, so we are just beyond-the-moon thrilled that we still have a big influx of students coming in,” said WSU Tech Executive Director of Strategic Communications Andy McFayden.

McFayden said the influx in high school students is “big.”

“We have some interesting partnerships that have caused some higher enrollment in different areas,” he said.

The Get Trained, Get Paid initiative with the local Wichita workforce center is funding more than 700 people in training programs. A majority of that count is people who were laid off in the past 18 months, now getting trained at WSU Tech.

“I want the top, top-dollar job, that’s what I’m here for, and (to) learn new skills and knowledge that I need to be the top performer,” Kean said. “So, I’m here to shoot for the stars.”

WSU Tech said it wants to help students get to their next destination.

“Happy to see that there are people in our community that are still ready to roll up their sleeves, get to work, earn a brighter future for themselves and their families,” McFayden said. “And that’s going to keep moving our city forward, so, that really, really brings a lot of hope to my heart.”

