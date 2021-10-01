Young fighter celebrates second win over cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent afternoon in the treatment area of Topeka’s Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center brought the joy and laughter only a certain milestone can bring.

“Last treatment day! We are ready to celebrate!” Brandi Hase said with a smile.

Brandi’s 18-month-old daughter Briella has beat cancer -- twice!

“We just went in for a normal well visit appointment and the doctor felt a lump in her tummy, and three days later, we were in surgery,” Brandi recalls.

At four-months old, doctors removed one of Briella’s kidneys. She was declared cancer free, with no further treatment needed. But six months later, scans showed a new mass.

“It was just as bad (the second time),” Brandi said. “You try to stay strong for them but at the same time you’re hurting for them, too.”

Briella was diagnosed with Wilm’s Tumor, a form of kidney cancer.

Dr. Youmna Othman, a pediatric oncologist at Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center, says a cancer diagnosis is felt beyond the patient.

“It turns the entire family’s life upside down,” she said.

While childhood cancer treatment has come a long way, Dr. Othman says work remains.

“We have gotten great at treating cancers for kids, but, at the same time, we still can’t walk in and say your kids has cancer and we have the treatment, point blank. There are still some cancers that we struggle with, unfortunately,” she said.

Which means we still need research into new and better treatments for kids with cancer. Not only to ensure they survive - but thrive. The same treatments that kill the cancer and save a child’s life, also may damage healthy organs.

“You could have lung effects, you could have kidney issues, cognitive delays, cardiac issues - whatever organ system you can think of, you name it, there will be a late effect,” Dr. Othman said. “(It) may not mean a lot as they’re going through treatment, but when they’re done and they’re trying to get back to their life in their late teens or early 20s, early 30s, and they’re struggling with that - that’s tough.”

For now, Briella’s family will celebrate ending this tough time. Dr. Othman, nurses, and other staff threw confetti and presented her with gifts to mark the milestone and, hopefully, signal brighter days ahead.

“It is closing one chapter and ready for the next,” Brandi said. “I am so blessed we have gotten to this point. There are so many families and so many children who don’t get this experience. To know my baby is about to ring that bell and we can say she’s gonna be okay - it’s amazing, it really is.”

Briella has two sisters, so Brandi was especially grateful to have a pediatric oncologist like Dr. Othman in Topeka so Briella could get her chemotherapy treatments close to home. They had to travel for some of her earlier procedures.

