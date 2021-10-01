Advertisement

Young fighter celebrates second win over cancer

Briella Hase, 18 months, celebrates her final chemotherapy treatment for her second bout with...
Briella Hase, 18 months, celebrates her final chemotherapy treatment for her second bout with kidney cancer.(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent afternoon in the treatment area of Topeka’s Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center brought the joy and laughter only a certain milestone can bring.

“Last treatment day! We are ready to celebrate!” Brandi Hase said with a smile.

Brandi’s 18-month-old daughter Briella has beat cancer -- twice!

“We just went in for a normal well visit appointment and the doctor felt a lump in her tummy, and three days later, we were in surgery,” Brandi recalls.

At four-months old, doctors removed one of Briella’s kidneys. She was declared cancer free, with no further treatment needed. But six months later, scans showed a new mass.

“It was just as bad (the second time),” Brandi said. “You try to stay strong for them but at the same time you’re hurting for them, too.”

Briella was diagnosed with Wilm’s Tumor, a form of kidney cancer.

Dr. Youmna Othman, a pediatric oncologist at Cotton O’Neil Cancer Center, says a cancer diagnosis is felt beyond the patient.

“It turns the entire family’s life upside down,” she said.

While childhood cancer treatment has come a long way, Dr. Othman says work remains.

“We have gotten great at treating cancers for kids, but, at the same time, we still can’t walk in and say your kids has cancer and we have the treatment, point blank. There are still some cancers that we struggle with, unfortunately,” she said.

Which means we still need research into new and better treatments for kids with cancer. Not only to ensure they survive - but thrive. The same treatments that kill the cancer and save a child’s life, also may damage healthy organs.

“You could have lung effects, you could have kidney issues, cognitive delays, cardiac issues - whatever organ system you can think of, you name it, there will be a late effect,” Dr. Othman said. “(It) may not mean a lot as they’re going through treatment, but when they’re done and they’re trying to get back to their life in their late teens or early 20s, early 30s, and they’re struggling with that - that’s tough.”

For now, Briella’s family will celebrate ending this tough time. Dr. Othman, nurses, and other staff threw confetti and presented her with gifts to mark the milestone and, hopefully, signal brighter days ahead.

“It is closing one chapter and ready for the next,” Brandi said. “I am so blessed we have gotten to this point. There are so many families and so many children who don’t get this experience. To know my baby is about to ring that bell and we can say she’s gonna be okay - it’s amazing, it really is.”

Briella has two sisters, so Brandi was especially grateful to have a pediatric oncologist like Dr. Othman in Topeka so Briella could get her chemotherapy treatments close to home. They had to travel for some of her earlier procedures.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirm one person died in a shooting reported Thursday, Sept. 30 near Kellogg and Webb...
Man killed in shooting at E. Wichita hotel
Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate 31-year-old Patricio Gomez in...
Search for shooting suspect leads Wichita police, other agencies to Park City motel
Sedgwick County Corrections Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC)
Sedgwick County Sheriff lays out timeline in 17-year-old’s in-custody death
Neodesha Police arrested and booked Roger Mercado and Alejandro Salazar into the Wilson County...
82 pounds of meth uncovered during Kansas traffic stop
Wichita gamers camped out overnight to be the first in line Friday morning to receive the...
Gamers camp out at Wichita Best Buy ahead of new release

Latest News

Sedgwick County sees 100 new cases everyday.
KS doctor speaks to Congress about needs of public health departments, COVID impact
Sedgwick County begins administering 3rd doses of Pfizer COVID vaccine at its downtown Wichita...
Sedgwick County Health Dept. begins giving 3rd-dose shots of COVID-19 vaccine
Flu Shot
Susan B. Allen Foundation partners with Butler Co. Health Department for flu shots
Support and prayers pour out for Ness City High School sophomore Bowen Hoss following a...
People across Midwest rally around injured Ness City HS football player
Graphic explaining eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.
Rollout for COVID-19 vaccine booster begins in Kansas