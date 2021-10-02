Field of Screams opens for season after altering plans in 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -As it gets darker earlier and outside temperatures drop, a popular fall attraction near Maize is open, ready for a 2021 season closer to “normal” after altering plans last year. Field of Screams at 4055 N. Tyler Road North Tyler Road, near Maize, opened last week.

The crew at Prairie Pines in Maize said Field of Screams is their biggest event of the year. They said it feels great to be back in full swing after the COVID-19 pandemic altered plans last year. Guests can now experience the haunted field in bigger groups without masks.

Organizers said about 30 percent of the field has been redone and they’re bringing in new scenes, actors and animatronics this fall. Prairie Pines said it’s important they have a strong turnout each year since Field of Screams is their busiest event.

“Christmas tree side used to be the biggest, Field of Screams eclipsed that. It’s the biggest money maker, it’s very important,” said Dave Lyon with Prairie Pines.

There is one change from COVID-19 that will stick around this fall. You must buy tickets online for a specific time slot so you won’t have to wait more than 30 minutes to get inside once you arrive. You can buy online tickets and learn more about Field of Screams here: scaryprairiepines.com.

