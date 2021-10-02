Advertisement

Field of Screams opens for season after altering plans in 2020

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -As it gets darker earlier and outside temperatures drop, a popular fall attraction near Maize is open, ready for a 2021 season closer to “normal” after altering plans last year. Field of Screams at 4055 N. Tyler Road North Tyler Road, near Maize, opened last week.

The crew at Prairie Pines in Maize said Field of Screams is their biggest event of the year. They said it feels great to be back in full swing after the COVID-19 pandemic altered plans last year. Guests can now experience the haunted field in bigger groups without masks.

Organizers said about 30 percent of the field has been redone and they’re bringing in new scenes, actors and animatronics this fall. Prairie Pines said it’s important they have a strong turnout each year since Field of Screams is their busiest event.

“Christmas tree side used to be the biggest, Field of Screams eclipsed that. It’s the biggest money maker, it’s very important,” said Dave Lyon with Prairie Pines.

There is one change from COVID-19 that will stick around this fall. You must buy tickets online for a specific time slot so you won’t have to wait more than 30 minutes to get inside once you arrive. You can buy online tickets and learn more about Field of Screams here: scaryprairiepines.com.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita police are asking for the public's help to locate 31-year-old Patricio Gomez in...
Search for shooting suspect leads Wichita police, other agencies to Park City motel
Police confirm one person died in a shooting reported Thursday, Sept. 30 near Kellogg and Webb...
Man killed in shooting at E. Wichita hotel
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Dodge City Community College responds after deadly midair collision at Arizona airport
Wichita gamers camped out overnight to be the first in line Friday morning to receive the...
Gamers camp out at Wichita Best Buy ahead of new release
Sedgwick County Corrections Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC)
Sedgwick County Sheriff lays out timeline in 17-year-old’s in-custody death

Latest News

Field of Screams
Field of Screams opens after 2020 altered plans
Haysville school clinic ribbon cutting
Haysville opens school-based health clinic
Students eat lunch at Andover's Robert M. Martin Elementary School on Friday, Oct 1, 2021.
Food supply chain issues impacting Kansas schools
school cafeteria
Food supply chain issues impacting Kansas schools