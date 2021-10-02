Light rain and scattered showers today- dry Sunday

Advertisement

Wet today, dry and warmer Sunday(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Light rain and scattered showers in the forecast today, but drying out tonight and Sunday.

An upper level disturbance currently over southwest Kansas is the culprit, and will move across the state through the afternoon. Expect a few rumbles later this afternoon across south-central and southeast Kansas, however severe weather is unlikely. Once this weather system moves east drier air will push back into Kansas with skies clearing from west to east this evening. Highs will be in the low 70s this afternoon. Cool tonight with light winds and clear skies, temperatures falling into the 40s and 50s by daybreak Sunday.

Sunny skies will dominate the region on Sunday with high pressure and stable weather conditions across Kansas. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Dry weather and mild temperatures will continue most of the week with morning lows in the 40s and 50s, then afternoon highs reaching the 70s and 80s. Warmer weather returns with highs in the mid to upper 80s by Friday into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: AM showers and rumbles, then scattered PM storms. Wind: NW 5-10. High: 73

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, mostly clear by morning. Wind: Calm. Low: 55.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny, warmer. Wind: N 5-10. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: NW Light. Low: 53.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 53 Sunny.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 52 Sunny.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 50 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 62 Mostly sunny and breezy.

