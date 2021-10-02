Advertisement

Sunshine returns, mild Sunday

Dry weather for the second half of the weekend
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
Forecast high temperatures Sunday.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that dry weather is expected Sunday with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures.

Sunday morning will start out cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s over western Kansas with low to mid 50s for central and eastern Kansas.

We will have abundant sunshine throughout the day with a light north breeze. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

A changing weather pattern will continue to bring dry weather into the start of the workweek as high temperatures remain in the upper 70s to near 80.

The stretch of dry and mild weather will likely continue for the entire week ahead. We may not get rain again until early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: NW 4-8. Low: 54

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 79

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 50

Mon: High: 81 Sunny.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 51 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 58 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 62 Mostly sunny and breezy.

