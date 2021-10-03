Dry, cool mornings and warm afternoons

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A dry stretch of weather is expected in the week ahead.

Typical early October weather pattern setting up across the central Plains with sunny days and clear nights. This drier pattern will result in cool mornings, followed by warm afternoons. Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

As we approach the end of the week a stronger weather system will move into the West Coast and the jet stream will shift allowing warmer air to return to Kansas. It will be breezy Friday through next weekend, with highs in the upper 80s by Saturday afternoon. The next chance of rain comes in Sunday across western Kansas, expect temperatures to remain 10-15 degrees above normal by next weekend. Areas of central Kansas (including Wichita) will have to wait even longer for moisture.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Sunny. Wind: NW 5-15. High: 79

Tonight: Clear. Wind: Light NW. Low: 51

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 5-10. High: 81

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: Light & Variable. Low: 50

Tue: High: 79 Sunny and mild.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 51 Mostly sunny morning, partly cloudy afternoon.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 58 Mostly sunny, warm and breezy.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 62 Mostly sunny and breezy- almost hot.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 63 Mostly sunny and breezy.

