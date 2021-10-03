Advertisement

Dry and mild week ahead

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s for the next several days
3 day forecast for Wichita.
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that dry and mild weather will continue through much of the week ahead.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the upper 40s to near 50. Afternoon highs will reach upper 70s to lower 80s with plenty of sunshine and light winds.

The system that brought rain over the past couple of days will continue to remain stalled near the Mississippi River, which will keep Kansas dry for the next several days.

High temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to lower 80s through Thursday before it starts to get warmer by Friday and into the start of next weekend.

Rain chances could return with a cold front late next weekend and possibly again early next week as a stronger system is forecast to come in from the western United States.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: Light. Low: 51

Tomorrow: A few morning clouds, otherwise sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 81

Tomorrow Night: Clear skies. Wind: Light. Low: 50

Tue: High: 79 Sunny.

Wed: High: 77 Low: 52 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 55 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 86 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 88 Low: 63 Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 82 Low: 63 Partly cloudy. Chance of overnight storms.

