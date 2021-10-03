Man killed in officer-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 41-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Wichita early Sunday. It happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Terrace. That’s near Central and Oliver.

Police have confirmed with Eyewitness News that the suspect in the case has died and no officers were hurt.

We expect to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting later this morning. Watch for updates as we get them here at www.kwch.com and on the KWCH 12 News App.

