Man killed in officer-involved shooting

Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.
Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.(kwch)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 41-year-old man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Wichita early Sunday. It happened shortly before 2:00 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Terrace. That’s near Central and Oliver.

Police have confirmed with Eyewitness News that the suspect in the case has died and no officers were hurt.

We expect to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the shooting later this morning. Watch for updates as we get them here at www.kwch.com and on the KWCH 12 News App.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

