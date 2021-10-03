Three hurt in Valley Center house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are hurt in an early-morning house fire in Valley Center, Sunday. Fire crews were called to a home near Main and Meridian in Valley Center just before 6:00 a.m.

911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness News three people were hurt two of them critically.

