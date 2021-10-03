Advertisement

Three hurt in Valley Center house fire

A neighbor shared this photo showing flames coming from a Valley Center home.
A neighbor shared this photo showing flames coming from a Valley Center home.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three people are hurt in an early-morning house fire in Valley Center, Sunday. Fire crews were called to a home near Main and Meridian in Valley Center just before 6:00 a.m.

911 dispatchers tell Eyewitness News three people were hurt two of them critically.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more about what happened. Watch for updates as we get them here at www.kwch.com and on the KWCH 12 News App.

