Women’s March held rally in Wichita advocating for reproductive rights

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Across the United States Saturday, women’s marches took place to defend women’s reproductive rights.

One of those marches took place right here in Wichita. This comes after states like Texas and Mississippi recently passed more restrictive abortion laws.

“In Wichita, our primary focus is the 2022 primary election in which there is a proposed constitutional amendment that would take away a woman’s right to abortion in Kansas,” said lead organizer Brandi Calvert.

The march was held in downtown Wichita where marchers went from Old Town Square to City Hall to advocate for a woman’s right to abortion and other reproductive rights.

Michael McCorkle, a participant in the march, said, “I came out today because in 1992 I did a similar march in Washington, and it is shocking to me we are still having this debate it should be a foregone conclusion that women can control their bodies, so I am here to support that idea.”

