Advertisement

CDC releases guidelines for holiday travel

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging caution for the holidays.

To prevent COVID-19 outbreaks, the CDC is recommending people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated.

Everyone will still be required to wear masks on public transportation.

The CDC says to ensure safety, celebrate the holidays virtually with people who live with you or outside at least six feet apart.

If you are planning to attend an in-person party, the agency says to get vaccinated as soon as possible and wear masks indoors or in public if it’s an area of substantial or high transmission.

Also, they recommended people do not attend any event if sick or experiencing symptoms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting
A neighbor shared this photo showing flames coming from a Valley Center home.
Three hurt in Valley Center house fire
CJ Lofton protest Sunday morning
Family and friends of CJ Lofton are calling for more action
The missing inmate, Elvin Eugene Morris.
Inmate escapes from the Wichita Work Release Facility
Women's march in wichita
Women’s March held rally in Wichita advocating for reproductive rights

Latest News

William Shatner participates on day 3 during the 'William Shatner Spotlight' panel at C2E2 at...
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week
Where's Shane? Yoga at Naftzger Park 4
Where's Shane? Yoga at Naftzger Park 4
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. arrives at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in...
Democrats continue to wrestle with Biden’s agenda
FILE - This April 26, 2007 file photo shows the exterior of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., in...
Henrietta Lacks’ estate sues company over use of her cells
A couple who met a day before the Las Vegas mass shooting has married and has a little daughter.
Couple who survived Las Vegas mass shooting together marries