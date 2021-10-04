Crash into building near 21st and Broadway; possible gas leak investigated
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A car-into-building crash near 21st and Broadway has closed traffic while officials investigate a possible gas leak.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on Broadway is closed between 20th and 23rd while the possible gas leak is being investigated. No power outages have been reported and nobody was injured.
Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.