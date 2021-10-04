Don’t say goodbye to summer just yet

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a warm start to the work week. Under a sunny sky, wake-up temperatures in the 50s will soar into the lower 80s, or five to ten degrees above average this afternoon.

A weak cold front will move across Kansas later today and tonight. However, other than shifting winds to the northeast and temperatures tumbling a few degrees on Tuesday, the impact will be minimal.

The remainder of the work week looks quiet with near normal temperatures for early October. However, summer may not be done with the state. A wind-blown warmup is expected Friday into weekend with highs climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warm. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 83.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: Light. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Sunny, not as warm. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 79.

Wed: Low: 53. High: 77. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 55. High: 84. Mostly sunny.

Fri Low: 60. High: 89. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sat: Low: 63. High: 90. Mostly sunny, windy, and warm.

Sun: Low: 61. High: 82. Partly cloudy, cooler; overnight storm chance.

