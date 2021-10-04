Ellis County crash kills 1

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 56-year-old man was killed Saturday afternoon in Ellis County when a vehicle attempting to pass an uninvolved car struck his vehicle head-on.

James Kohl of Schoenchen was driving northbound on US Highway 183 when a southbound vehicle driven by a 20-year-old from Kansas City, Mo. attempted to pass a vehicle in front of him. His truck struck the vehicle driven by Kohl, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

