Fall for now, but signs of summer showing up

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says after some really nice, fall weather through midweek, a temperature surge could put us in record territory by late week.

Skies will be clear into Tuesday morning with lows in the 50s. Highs will climb to near 80 with a sunny sky. The winds will remain light.

Look for another nice, fall day Wednesday with some afternoon clouds and temperatures just slightly cooler.

The big warm up is likely to set in for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Highs could be near record levels on Saturday with highs near 90. The next chance for rain arrives with a cold front coming in Sunday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Light winds. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: E/NE 5-10. Low: 54.

Wed: High: 77 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 53 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 59 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sat: High: 90 Low: 64 Mostly sunny; windy.

Sun: High: 73 Low: 59 Turning cloudy; PM showers and storms.

Mon: High: 71 LOw: 54 AM rain likely, then mostly cloudy.

