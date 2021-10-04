Grant aims to boost vaccination efforts in underrepresented areas of KS

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community groups trying to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts could seen get a funding boost from the state to vaccinate people from underrepresented communities.

The Wichita State Community Engagement Institute in Old Town is administering a grant called “Increase the Reach.” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment want to increase COVID-19 vaccinations to underrepresented communities across Kansas.

Grants will be awarded to applicants with “documented success in reaching vulnerable populations.” These grants will range in amounts from $50,000 to $250,000.

Those who may apply are federally qualified centers, safety net clinics, state-funded community clinics, community-based organizations and other nonprofits.

The first round of applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Oct. 15. You can find further information on the outreach vaccination effort here: increasethereach.com. Additional application rounds will run thereafter.

