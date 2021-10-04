Advertisement

Grant aims to boost vaccination efforts in underrepresented areas of KS

The Wichita State Community Engagement Institute in Old Town is administering a grant program...
The Wichita State Community Engagement Institute in Old Town is administering a grant program called “Increase the Reach.”(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Community groups trying to help with COVID-19 vaccination efforts could seen get a funding boost from the state to vaccinate people from underrepresented communities.

The Wichita State Community Engagement Institute in Old Town is administering a grant called “Increase the Reach.” Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment want to increase COVID-19 vaccinations to underrepresented communities across Kansas.

Grants will be awarded to applicants with “documented success in reaching vulnerable populations.” These grants will range in amounts from $50,000 to $250,000.

Those who may apply are federally qualified centers, safety net clinics, state-funded community clinics, community-based organizations and other nonprofits.

The first round of applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Oct. 15. You can find further information on the outreach vaccination effort here: increasethereach.com. Additional application rounds will run thereafter.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting
A neighbor shared this photo showing flames coming from a Valley Center home.
Three hurt in Valley Center house fire
CJ Lofton protest Sunday morning
Family and friends of CJ Lofton are calling for more action
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The missing inmate, Elvin Eugene Morris.
Inmate escapes from the Wichita Work Release Facility

Latest News

Sedgwick County opened its new testing site at the old Wichita mall location on East Harry.
New COVID-19 testing site opens in Sedgwick County
While walk-in appointments continue at Wichita's COVID-19 vaccination site, Sedgwick County...
Health officials continue push for vaccinations as hospital numbers decrease in Sedgwick County
Dennis Shank, of Sherman County, Kan. is one of more than 700,000 people honored at a memorial...
Widow, daughter visit monument honoring Sherman County man, hundreds of thousands others
New public dashboard tracks COVID-19 cases in KS school districts