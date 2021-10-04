Advertisement

Halloween happenings & pumpkin patches

File image of a Wichita resident's yard decorated for fall with carved pumpkins.
File image of a Wichita resident's yard decorated for fall with carved pumpkins.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall is the perfect time for pumpkin patches and Halloween haunts. We’ve compiled a list of both, if you’re looking for something to do throughout the month of October. Of course, we want to see your photos. Be sure to submit them here: https://www.kwch.com/community/user-content/

PUMPKIN PATCHES

Applejack Pumpkin Patch - 10007 SW Indianola Rd • Augusta, KS 67010 • (316) 733-8909

Cedar Creek Farm - 6100 N 119th St W • Maize, KS 67101 • (316) 295-8718

Cox Farm - 6059 S Seneca St • Wichita KS 67217 • 316-524-8062

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch - 8135 S 119th St W • Clearwater, Kansas 67026 • (316) 706-5391

Marietta Farms - 1600 E US-54 Hwy • Andover, KS 67002 • 316-227-1563

Meadowlark Farm Orchard & Cidery - 11249 SW 160th St. • Rose Hill, KS 67133 • (316) 518-8907

Mr. Gourdman’s - 3750 S. Dusty Rd • Derby, KS 67037 • 316-733-1887

P and M Pumpkin Ranch - 311 16th Ave Moundridge, KS • 67107 • 620-345-3103

Sunnyside Pumpkin Patch - 11500 S Hopkins Rd • Assaria, KS 67416 • (785) 667-4668

Walter’s Pumpkin Patch - 10001 NW U.S. Highway 77 • Burns, Kansas 66840 • (316) 320-4150

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Every Friday & Saturday in October:

  • Field of Screams - Gates open at 7 p.m. • 4055 North Tyler Road • Maize Kansas • $20 Fridaysd/$25 Saturdays/$17 Sundays
  • Wicked Island by the City of Wichita - 8-midnight • O. J. Watson Park • 3022 S. Mclean Blvd. • Wichita, KS 67217 • $20 adults/$15 for 12 & under

Monday, October 4

Friday, October 8

  • Family Movie & Game Night Naftzger Park (601 E. Douglas) - This free event will have yard games setup and ready to play at 7 pm, with Hocus Pocus starting at 7:45. Snow Jonzin will be onsite with delicious treats! Remember to grab your blankets and lawn chairs. Masks and social distancing recommended.

Saturday, October 9

  • Bootanica - Botanica • 11am – 4pm • $12/$9 kids and members

Monday, October 11

October 13-16:

  • Jack-O-Lantern Spectular - Botanica • 6:30-9 p.m. • $12/$9 kids and members • Featuring 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns | Haunted Woodland Walk | Live Bands | Food Trucks | S’mores | Hot Chocolate

Friday, October 22

  • Candy Crawl at Clapp Park (4611 E Harry St) - 6-8 pm | This free family-friendly event encourages everyone to dress up, grab your candy bag or bucket, and come visit local law enforcement, emergency personnel, park & rec staff, and local businesses and organizations for candy and prizes.

Friday, Oct. 29

  • Boos! & Bonfire Halloween Bash at McAdams Park (1329 E 16th) - A FREE, family-friendly bonfire & Halloween party in McAdams Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Stop by for candy, bonfires, s’mores, games, a DJ and more! The community is also invited to participate in the pumpkin carving contest starting at 8pm and costume contest! Winners will be announced at the end of the event.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting
A neighbor shared this photo showing flames coming from a Valley Center home.
Three hurt in Valley Center house fire
CJ Lofton protest Sunday morning
Family and friends of CJ Lofton are calling for more action
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
The missing inmate, Elvin Eugene Morris.
Inmate escapes from the Wichita Work Release Facility

Latest News

Where's Shane? Yoga at Naftzger Park
Where’s Shane? Yoga at Naftzger Park
Ness City High School sophomore Bowen Hoss is hospitalized with a head injury suffered in a...
On-field opponents, Leoti community step up for injured Ness City HS football player
New park in Hays designed with emphasis on accessibility for people with disabilities
Park designed for those with disabilities opens in Hays
Wichita Riverfest 2021 design
Rare Fall Riverfest starts Thursday - here’s what you need to know