Halloween happenings & pumpkin patches

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Fall is the perfect time for pumpkin patches and Halloween haunts. We’ve compiled a list of both, if you’re looking for something to do throughout the month of October. Of course, we want to see your photos. Be sure to submit them here: https://www.kwch.com/community/user-content/

PUMPKIN PATCHES

Applejack Pumpkin Patch - 10007 SW Indianola Rd • Augusta, KS 67010 • (316) 733-8909

Cedar Creek Farm - 6100 N 119th St W • Maize, KS 67101 • (316) 295-8718

Cox Farm - 6059 S Seneca St • Wichita KS 67217 • 316-524-8062

Klausmeyer Dairy Farm & Pumpkin Patch - 8135 S 119th St W • Clearwater, Kansas 67026 • (316) 706-5391

Marietta Farms - 1600 E US-54 Hwy • Andover, KS 67002 • 316-227-1563

Meadowlark Farm Orchard & Cidery - 11249 SW 160th St. • Rose Hill, KS 67133 • (316) 518-8907

Mr. Gourdman’s - 3750 S. Dusty Rd • Derby, KS 67037 • 316-733-1887

P and M Pumpkin Ranch - 311 16th Ave Moundridge, KS • 67107 • 620-345-3103

Sunnyside Pumpkin Patch - 11500 S Hopkins Rd • Assaria, KS 67416 • (785) 667-4668

Walter’s Pumpkin Patch - 10001 NW U.S. Highway 77 • Burns, Kansas 66840 • (316) 320-4150

HALLOWEEN EVENTS

Every Friday & Saturday in October:

Field of Screams - Gates open at 7 p.m. • 4055 North Tyler Road • Maize Kansas • $20 Fridaysd/$25 Saturdays/$17 Sundays

Wicked Island by the City of Wichita - 8-midnight • O. J. Watson Park • 3022 S. Mclean Blvd. • Wichita, KS 67217 • $20 adults/$15 for 12 & under

Monday, October 4

Scary Movie Mondays at the Starlite Drive-In - 7:30 p.m. Showing: Nightmare on Elmstreet 2 + Alone in the Dark + Secret Bonus Movie • $15 carload/$10 individuals

Friday, October 8

Family Movie & Game Night Naftzger Park (601 E. Douglas) - This free event will have yard games setup and ready to play at 7 pm, with Hocus Pocus starting at 7:45. Snow Jonzin will be onsite with delicious treats! Remember to grab your blankets and lawn chairs. Masks and social distancing recommended.

Saturday, October 9

Bootanica - Botanica • 11am – 4pm • $12/$9 kids and members

Monday, October 11

Scary Movie Mondays at the Starlite Drive-In - 7:30 p.m. Showing: The Thing from Another World + John Carpenter’s The Thing • $15 carload/$10 individuals

October 13-16:

Jack-O-Lantern Spectular - Botanica • 6:30-9 p.m. • $12/$9 kids and members • Featuring 1,000 Jack-O-Lanterns | Haunted Woodland Walk | Live Bands | Food Trucks | S'mores | Hot Chocolate

Friday, October 22

Candy Crawl at Clapp Park (4611 E Harry St) - 6-8 pm | This free family-friendly event encourages everyone to dress up, grab your candy bag or bucket, and come visit local law enforcement, emergency personnel, park & rec staff, and local businesses and organizations for candy and prizes.

Friday, Oct. 29

Boos! & Bonfire Halloween Bash at McAdams Park (1329 E 16th) - A FREE, family-friendly bonfire & Halloween party in McAdams Park on Friday, Oct. 29. Stop by for candy, bonfires, s’mores, games, a DJ and more! The community is also invited to participate in the pumpkin carving contest starting at 8pm and costume contest! Winners will be announced at the end of the event.

