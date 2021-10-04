Health officials continue push for vaccinations as hospital numbers decrease in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hospitals in Sedgwick County are reporting a third week in a row where COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped.

As of Monday, there were 157 hospitalizations, 30 less than last week. The number of patients in the ICU is also down from last week. Health officials are crediting more people getting the COVID-19 shot. While Kansas ranks below the national average in adolescent vaccinations, just over 50% of the population vaccinated.

Monday morning, Wesley Medical Center and Ascension Via Christi released a joint PSA. Officials said the project, a first for both health systems, was created to encourage people to trust their healthcare providers, help them overcome hesitancy and to give them the best information possible.

“Every week, we see the COVID-19 patient numbers remaining high. And every week, we talk about the number of those patients who are vaccinated and who are unvaccinated, and that number runs very high, averaging 90 plus that are unvaccinated,” said Dave Stewart, Market Director of Marketing & Public Relations for Wesley Medical Center.

Kansas is reporting just over 1800 new cases of COVID-19 since last Friday. There are also 38 new hospitalizations and three new deaths. The percentage of tests coming back positive remains 8.3%.

To find a vaccination clinic near you, click here: https://www.vaccines.gov/

