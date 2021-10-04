Inmate escapes from the Wichita Work Release Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) needs the public’s help finding a minimum-custody inmate who escaped from the Wichita Work Release Facility Saturday.

KDOC says Elvin Eugene Morris left for Walmart yesterday afternoon and never returned. The department says he has ties to Hutchinson and Wichita and believes he is somewhere in the community.

He was last seen wearing jeans, a long-sleeved white button-up shirt, and a gray sweatshirt. If you’ve seen him or have any information, call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.