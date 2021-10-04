K-State vs. Iowa State Set for Night Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 16 home contest against Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.

It is the first time that an ESPN channel will broadcast the Wildcats and Cyclones since 2017 when K-State earned a 20-19 walkoff victory in a game televised by ESPN2.

The home team has won each of the last four games in the series. Last time in Manhattan, K-State capped its first regular-season under head coach Chris Klieman with a 27-17 victory over the Cyclones.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 16

TCU at Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on FOX OR 6:30 p.m. on ABC

Oklahoma State at Texas at 11 a.m. on FOX OR 6:30 p.m. on ABC

BYU at Baylor at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2

Iowa State at K-State at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Texas Tech at Kansas TBA Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.