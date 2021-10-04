Advertisement

K-State vs. Iowa State Set for Night Kick

Manhattan, Kansas, USA; during a Big 12 matchup between the K-State Wildcats and the Texas...
Manhattan, Kansas, USA; during a Big 12 matchup between the K-State Wildcats and the Texas Longhorns at Bill Snyfer Family Stadium &amp;copy;Kelly Ross(KWCH)(Kelly Ross)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s October 16 home contest against Iowa State will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN2.

It is the first time that an ESPN channel will broadcast the Wildcats and Cyclones since 2017 when K-State earned a 20-19 walkoff victory in a game televised by ESPN2.

The home team has won each of the last four games in the series. Last time in Manhattan, K-State capped its first regular-season under head coach Chris Klieman with a 27-17 victory over the Cyclones.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, October 16

  • TCU at Oklahoma at 11 a.m. on FOX OR 6:30 p.m. on ABC
  • Oklahoma State at Texas at 11 a.m. on FOX OR 6:30 p.m. on ABC
  • BYU at Baylor at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2
  • Iowa State at K-State at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2
  • Texas Tech at Kansas TBA Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police outside home in the 800 block of N. Terrace.
Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday morning officer-involved shooting
A neighbor shared this photo showing flames coming from a Valley Center home.
Three hurt in Valley Center house fire
CJ Lofton protest Sunday morning
Family and friends of CJ Lofton are calling for more action
The missing inmate, Elvin Eugene Morris.
Inmate escapes from the Wichita Work Release Facility
Crash near 21st and Broadway
Crash into building near 21st and Broadway; possible gas leak investigated

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates in the end zone after scoring a...
Patrick Mahomes throws 5 TD passes, Chiefs beat Eagles 42-30
Manhattan, Kansas, USA; during a Big 12 matchup between the K-State Wildcats and the Texas...
Oklahoma Sooners narrowly beat K-State, 37-31
Tyson Etienne vs OSU
AAC sets conference schedule for WSU men’s hoops
Nov 20, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during semifinal matchup between the Bishop Carroll Golden...
District explains tightened student attendance rules for City League football games